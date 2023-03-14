The GOP in general and the Arizona Republicans in our state's legislature are scaring me to the point that I fear for the survival of our republic. They have voted to ban books from all K-12 schools whose contents include alternative life styles and/or refer to individuals with a pronoun other than ones associated with their gender at birth. Is book burning next? They reject anything related to the LGBTQ community when it is obvious that those lifestyles are not inherited. If they were, the Gay and Lesbian trait would have ended centuries ago. A child as young as five does not profess to being the opposite of their anatomical being because they were recruited or was influenced by printed material.