Letter: Is Campaign Finance a Black Hole?
The 2020 elections are over right? So why am I still getting requests for donations from political parties and elected officials? Were my campaign contributions put to good use or were they just sucked into a bottomless Black Hole?

Our political system is warped by big money donations. The cost of the 2020 elections set new records reaching $14 billion.*

We can plug this wasteful Black Hole by urging Congress to pass a constitutional amendment allowing states to restrict campaign spending. This is not a partisan issue- all elected officials must spend inordinate amounts of time raising money. Then they must serve their donors instead of serving constituents!

Contact your Reps. Debbie Lesko and Andy Biggs, and Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema plus your state and local representatives! Urge them to support a bill to pass a constitutional amendment to limit money spent to influence elections

Wendy Anderson

Foothills

