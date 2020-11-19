Letter: Is Civility Dead?

I was incredulous when I read the letter “America’s left taught us civility is dead.” Not being able to find two people who voted “for” Joe Biden—all that the writer of that letter needed to do was to turn on her television to see the huge numbers of people across the US who were literally dancing in the streets with smiles on their faces after the Biden win was announced.
I know many people who were delighted to vote for Joe Biden.
Dorothy Waugaman
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
