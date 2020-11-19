 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Is Civility Dead?
View Comments

Letter: Is Civility Dead?

I was incredulous when I read the letter “America’s left taught us civility is dead.” Not being able to find two people who voted “for” Joe Biden—all that the writer of that letter needed to do was to turn on her television to see the huge numbers of people across the US who were literally dancing in the streets with smiles on their faces after the Biden win was announced.

I know many people who were delighted to vote for Joe Biden.

Dorothy Waugaman

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News