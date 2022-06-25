Letter: Is Democracy Safe?

You read the newspaper daily, always opening it up to the editorials first to compare your views with others. You know the current events – Russia advancing in Ukraine, the Fed raises the rate .75, the Dow is down, etc. Watching the primaries for trends helps you to predict the outcome of the November elections. A concerned citizen, you’re now watching the Hearings. You have every intention of voting in your state’s primaries and then, the November elections. So far, Republicans are feeling good with their results. For the Democrats, it appears ‘steady as we go’. Now, if you want to really know the outcome of the elections, ask your neighbor or ask a stranger, someone waiting in line next to you, “What do you think about the Hearings?” They’ll likely answer, “I don’t know anything about them.” That’s reality. And that is the best predictor of our elections which is really scary for those of us who want to continue to live under a democracy.