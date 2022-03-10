Letter: Is History repeating itself in Ukraine ?

So, Vladimer Putin has invaded Ukraine (falsely) claiming that he wants to " free it from Nazi influences ". Isn't that like the pot calling the kettle black?
Much like when the Nazi's invaded in June 1941, the invaders massed their troops at the frontier, claiming they were only doing it to protect their borders. So, 190.000-plus Russian troops felt threatened by 60-70,000 Ukranian troops. And like the Wehrmacht did earlier, Russian forces carried out an attack that had been planned for months, preceded by overwhelming air superiority.
Now that Putin has become so emboldened, what will be next for him? Poland, Romania and Hungary all border Russia, with Germany also within sight.
Putin has one goal in mind- to re-establish the Soviet Union and its satellite states. Once again, he has proven that you cannot trust a communist. Let us hope our leadership can come up with a plan to stop this despot from carrying out his plans.
John Tadlock
East side
