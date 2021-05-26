Letter: Is it too hard to become a doctor today?

Re: the May 18 article "Is it too hard to become a doctor today?"
I agree with some of the author's points. Those with the highest metrics don't necessarily make the best physicians, we don't have enough diversity, and the government should fund more residencies.
However, he misses the major problem that increasing the number of physicians will not solve and may make worse. Our division of specialists and primary care physicians is a basic problem. This is primarily due to the inadequate reimbursement of primary care physicians.The high cost of higher education forces many to select a field of practice based on potential income. With our aging population with their chronic conditions, we need more primary care physicians. Just increasing the number of physicians will not solve the problem. We are training less geriatricians now than we did 15 years ago. We need to make major changes in the system to incentivize primary care physicians. My professional career of 28 years was spent in Salt Lake City on the faculty of the University of Utah Medical Center.
Neil Kochenour MD
Southeast side
