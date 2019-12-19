Letter: Is Jim Jordan the face of the GOP?

Jim Jordan is the Ohio congressman accused of turning a blind eye to the actions of a sexual predator while he was a coach at OSU. Multiple victims complained to Jordan but he denied everything. The House Ethics Committee may yet hold him accountable. Even so, Jordan is the guy the GOP leadership picked to head the Trump defense at the impeachment hearings. Why? He’ s shown that he can deny evidence when it’s right in front of him. See no evil, hear no evil. He’s very skilled at faking outrage and thus firing up the Trump base as did Graham at the Kavanaugh hearings. His rapid fire snake oil salesmen style of rhetoric is well suited to distract from the evidence at hand. Still, the lies and misinformation he spews comes through loud and clear. Jim Jordan is indeed the true face of the GOP.
Denny Murano
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.