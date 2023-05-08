Democrats and their news media allies argued that Trump was a mole for Russia. There was no evidence to support that. Russia invaded Ukraine under Biden. The same argument can be made about Joe Biden. Is his a mole for China? The FBI has determined that Covid likely originated in a Wuhan lab. The virus killed over one million Americans and sickened millions more. China lied and covered up information about Covid. They impeded the WHO investigation. Yet Biden has not taken any punitive actions again them. Nor has he retaliated against China for their spy balloons or having Chinese Police stations here intimidating Chinese Americans. Biden has not taken any harsh measures against China for being a source country for fentanyl that has killed thousands of Americans. Biden lifted tariffs on China allowing them to import solar panels, harming American manufacturers. And what precisely is his policy on Taiwan? Meanwhile Republicans in Congress have discovered Biden family members having received over $1 million indirectly from a Chinese business.