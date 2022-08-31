Letter: Is Mar-a-Lago search justified?

There are claims and counter-claims concerning top secret documents in the possession of former President Trump. It is only fair that he has an opportunity to defend himself in a court of law. Also, Justice must show that no person is above the law and national security demands that security threats be punished. Last, but not least, the American people need a resolution to this unprecedented affair.
Experts say a court trial is impossible because national security prevents sources and methods being revealed in court. I may have a solution to this problem. Select a jury composed of individuals who have top secret clearance, have never been a political appointee, and swear to be impartial. The public would not be allowed to view the proceedings, but an appropriate summary of the trial would be provided to the media.
Robert Mann
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.