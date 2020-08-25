 Skip to main content
Letter: Is McSally Not Supporting USPS
I contacted McSally about the Postal Service., I was shocked the USPS was not among the topics to be selected for comment or concern. Does this mean that she is unconcerned about the current administration’s attempts to dismantle a service that is critical to many of her constituents who rely on the Postal Service for their medications, Social Security checks, election ballots etc.?! The assault on the USPS could cripple efforts to keep people from endangering their health while exercising their civic right and duty to vote this fall! If Trump can gut the USPS, literally removing sorting machines, collection boxes, and firing all the experienced management, all these efforts could be for naught. Trump admits that he is doing this because he is afraid if people can vote by mail, he will lose. Is McSally supporting this demagogue? This is urgent! So is relief for those without jobs or losing their homes. We need leaders to get back to Washington and the work of Congress, not hold townhalls.

Margaret Nichols

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

