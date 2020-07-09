Letter: Is racism the problem or the symptom?

An NFL quarterback signs a $500 million dollar ten year contract as our teachers start work earning $46K!
60% or more of those in our jails and prisons are people of color, poor and have mental health issues.
10% of our richest, control 50% of our wealth in this country.
The separation of church and state no longer exists as public tax money flows away from Public Education and into private schooling.
Generations of people of color live in conditions that are virtually impossible to escape.
The richest country in the world does not recognize nor have any solutions for millions of homeless living on our streets.
Our healthcare system is one of the most expensive and selective in the modern world.
And yes, a terrific NFL quarterback signed a $500 million dollar ten year contract.
What are we becoming?
Roger Engels
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
