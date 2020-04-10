Letter: Is risking a loved one worth the market going up 5 points?

Republicans, like all Americans, care about their families and their futures. The vast majority of Republicans are hard-working, everyday people. Being laid off for a long time can bring tremendous difficulties, much like our ancestors had during the Great Depression. They were tough people, able to handle the trials and tribulations of the time. Not like today’s population.
Our post-WWII generations have each been softened, more and more, as we progress and new “problems” hit us. “I can’t go shopping for brie and caviar. What am I going to do?”
Many people, not just Republicans, just mostly, are worried about how they’ll be able to handle this situation, while watching their IRA’s, stocks and 401k’s go bankrupt. People such as Texas Lt. Governor, Dan Patrick and the president, have actually stated that losing a “few” lives to save the economy, the wealthy and Big Business, is worth it. Is having your parent die in your arms worth the sacrifice? Your child?
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!