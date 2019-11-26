There is much discussion lately in the media about converting medicine to a single payer system. Most of the discussion has centered around how to pay the enormous cost of such a change. However, one aspect is more bothersome. Those enormous sums are necessary to pay for additional services. Where are the additional tens of thousands of doctors, nurses and other medical personnel going to come from? These are highly trained people, who take years to train. It also will take years to build more hospitals. What about additional medical schools to provide that training, and drug companies and equipment manufactures? Presuming this is something the community wants, funding can be had by deciding how to raise taxes and passing a law; massive infrastructure not so easily.
Gene Smith
Oro Valley
