Letter: Is supporting Trump worth the price?

After watching Trump for over three years I wonder how anyone could vote for him again. But millions of voters will. Why? What I hear most often is they like his policies such as closing the border, appointing conservative judges, supporting pro-life, cutting taxes, increasing military funding, cutting regulations and getting tough with China on trade. Reasonable people can disagree with some or all of these policies.
But look what Trump has NOT delivered. He has terribly mismanaged the Covid-19 pandemic. He denies climate change, has gutted regulations which protect the environment, is indifferent to public education, continues to try to take health care from people, denies science on many levels and worst of all by far, has complete disregard for our democracy and the rule of law.
I want to live in a country with affordable health care, a clean environment, where education is treasured, science is respected and equal justice under law is a reality. If you want the same, Trump is not your man.
Michael Mulcahy
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!