Letter: Is the Doctor In?

The next time you talk to your doctor, ask him how many primary care physicians. anesthesiologists, gastroenterologists, and other doctors have left the area. Also, ask him why new graduating doctors will not even consider moving here to practice.
I’ve done that, and the answer is: doctors are leaving or not wishing to come here because the area has too many people on Medicare or Medicaid and, with government mandated fees they can only bill, they can’t make the money they can in cities with a larger and younger base.
Think what it’ll be like, if and when, the Democrat members of Congress pass Medicare and government mandated insurance for all (which means set fees). How long does it take you now to get an appointment with a doctor? I wonder how long it will be if they get their way – I hope you can survive the wait.
Rosalie Wright
Oro Valley
