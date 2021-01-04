 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Is the Doctor In?
View Comments

Letter: Is the Doctor In?

The next time you talk to your doctor, ask him how many primary care physicians. anesthesiologists, gastroenterologists, and other doctors have left the area. Also, ask him why new graduating doctors will not even consider moving here to practice.

I’ve done that, and the answer is: doctors are leaving or not wishing to come here because the area has too many people on Medicare or Medicaid and, with government mandated fees they can only bill, they can’t make the money they can in cities with a larger and younger base.

Think what it’ll be like, if and when, the Democrat members of Congress pass Medicare and government mandated insurance for all (which means set fees). How long does it take you now to get an appointment with a doctor? I wonder how long it will be if they get their way – I hope you can survive the wait.

Rosalie Wright

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Bill Walton

I just KNOW that 2021 is going to be a better year....the first POSITIVE thing will be the LACK of Bill Walton! I don't see him scheduled to '…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Lies

Barack Obama was not born in Kenya, nor did he bug Trump Towers. Hillary Clinton is not running a child sex slave ring. Our generals know more…

Local-issues

Letter: We really won

Every "real and courageous" Wildcat football fan will join me in overturning the recent ASU win over the Arizona football team. A review will …

Local-issues

Letter: Reid Park

Susan Hopf’s letter about Reid Park misses the mark on several points. We who oppose the loss of the Park's Barnum Hill and south pond aren’t …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News