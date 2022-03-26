Letter: Is the NCAA Still Relevant?

Re: the March 21 article "Suspension may follow Miller to Xavier."
I read Bruce Pascoe’s article and became livid all over again.
When is the national college sports community going to ask questions about the operations of the NCAA, like “Why does everything you do take SO LONG?” and “Why do you team up with the FBI to follow alleged ‘rule breakers’ and treat them like felons who should consider going into witness protection?”
Good grief! The probe of Sean Miller and staff began in 2019. Now in 2022 there STILL may be serious consequences for Miller, Xavier basketball (his new job), even the U Arizona men’s basketball program. REALLY??
Seems like there is an opportunity here—maybe send the NCAA to Russia to help Putin deal with his rebels and dissidents. Apparently, the NCAA is composed of very scary guys who only do things THEIR WAY.
Mary Naig
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.