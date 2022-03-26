 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Is the NCAA Still Relevant?
View Comments

Letter: Is the NCAA Still Relevant?

  • Comments

Re: the March 21 article "Suspension may follow Miller to Xavier."

I read Bruce Pascoe’s article and became livid all over again.

When is the national college sports community going to ask questions about the operations of the NCAA, like “Why does everything you do take SO LONG?” and “Why do you team up with the FBI to follow alleged ‘rule breakers’ and treat them like felons who should consider going into witness protection?”

Good grief! The probe of Sean Miller and staff began in 2019. Now in 2022 there STILL may be serious consequences for Miller, Xavier basketball (his new job), even the U Arizona men’s basketball program. REALLY??

Seems like there is an opportunity here—maybe send the NCAA to Russia to help Putin deal with his rebels and dissidents. Apparently, the NCAA is composed of very scary guys who only do things THEIR WAY.

Mary Naig

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Gas prices

I was taken aback by Gov. Ducey's comment, referring to rising gas prices, that "It's like nothing we've seen in our lifetime." At first I tho…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News