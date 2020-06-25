Letter: Is the NFL ready for real change?
Letter: Is the NFL ready for real change?

Currently the NFL and many of their current and former players are jumping on the racial issues that have been confronting our nation for way too many years of our existence. If they are truly serious about trying to wipe out prejudice and hateful dealings in the football game how about getting rid of the team name of Redskins. I never realized how offensive this really is to the Native American peoples of our country. After reading about it's origin I understand how ugly it must be to them. After stealing their source of food, making them move to inferior locations and taking away their customs and language; the least we can do is create a better team name for one member in the NFL. Is the big business of pro sports up to real change? Or is it just temporary news to appease all concerned.

Edward Mancini

Green Valley

