Letter: Is the Remedy Worse than the Virus?

According to information from the WHO and the CDC, there have been 16,602,319 cases of COVID-19 in the US, with 303,000 deaths. The remedy of closing down businesses has created a situation where 1 in 4 Americans will require food assistance according to CNBC. With 331,000,000 people in the US, 1 in 4 equates to 125,000,000 people who are hungry. According to multiple news outlets, close to 40,000,000 people could be evicted as of January 1, 2021. How many deaths that will cause is unknown. Since June of 2020, most commercial businesses, that have not been closed due to the COVID-19 virus, require masks be worn in order to enter, and yet, the number of virus cases is exploding. The vaccine is going to take many months to change anything, and I doubt if Americans have the luxury of waiting that long. Time for a new remedy.
Kevin Marschke
Oro Valley
