Letter: Is the Republican Party Acting Responsibly
Re: Tim Robertson’s letter to the editor on August 13 titled “Mark Kelly is a Fraud”

Mr. Robertson appears to be the one who is confused. The Republican party may have believed in “personal responsibility” at one time, but obviously it no longer does. Starting with the President, who takes no responsibility for anything, right through the Republican-led Senate, very few, if any, Republicans are taking responsibility for running the government responsibly.

Note that the Republican party has gone on holiday for a month so that nothing can be accomplished. Witness that the House sent legislation to the Senate months ago, while the Senate, led by Republicans, did nothing about the Cares Act or any of the other critical legislation before them and now has gone on holiday so that nothing can be accomplished.

At this point, how can anyone suggest that the current Republican party is a responsible one.

Barbara Smith

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

