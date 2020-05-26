Letter: Is the wall needed Now?
View Comments

Letter: Is the wall needed Now?

We are spending billions on securing our Southern border. Could that be as important as solving our infrastructure problems? Ask the people of Midland, Mich., would your rather have our border wall built or your dams and bridges rebuilt. Perhaps there's a better place to spend that money with thousands high tech jobs on furlough maybe we could use some of those funds to strengthen out Cyber borders by putting some of these people on the job. Maybe the real criminal is stealing or votes and intellectual information. The southern border may need to be built stronger, but do we need to spend 500 billion on painting it so it becomes too hot to climb. Let's stop take a breath and reassess our priorities, help our citizens in dire straights now, start some federally funded infrastructure projects. If the wall is needed get back to it when the economy is strong.

Leslie Carney

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Mark Kelly

Daily, the face of Mark Kelly adorns our television screen with the call for low-cost pharmaceuticals. We are at war fighting a world-wide pan…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News