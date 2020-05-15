Letter: Is there a doctor in the house?

Our nation is rapidly approaching 80,000 deaths from the COVID-19 with no end in sight. Our economy is suffering and our citizens are trying to figure what tomorrow will hold for them. Then there is global warming, problems with Russia, China, North Korea, Venezuela and the Middle East to name a few. Yet our president on Sunday had time send out 126 tweets. Does anyone but me see a problem here? Dr. Ruth where are you, we need you badly.
Fred DiNoto
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
