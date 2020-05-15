Letter: Is there a doctor in the house?
View Comments

Letter: Is there a doctor in the house?

Our nation is rapidly approaching 80,000 deaths from the COVID-19 with no end in sight. Our economy is suffering and our citizens are trying to figure what tomorrow will hold for them. Then there is global warming, problems with Russia, China, North Korea, Venezuela and the Middle East to name a few. Yet our president on Sunday had time send out 126 tweets. Does anyone but me see a problem here? Dr. Ruth where are you, we need you badly.

Fred DiNoto

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News