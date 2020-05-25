Letter: Is There a Quantifiable Risk to Opening Up?

I am sure we can all agree that with more tests, from both increased availability and a requirement for those returning to work, comes an increase in positive results for COVID-19.
Logic dictates some risk in a return to normal societal interaction; how, though, do we determine whether "spikes" in areas with relaxed restrictions are due entirely to increased exposure to each other and not partially, or even substantially, to an increase in testing?
Anyone who understands statistical bias can see how this will play out: our "Opening Up" will be condemned by the media and vaccine salvationists alike as a huge mistake that will necessitate a return to Stay at Home mandates. Moreover, they'll have the "numbers" to prove it.
At this point, positive tests have become less and less meaningful. Testing for antibodies would provide far more relevant results: a more reliable (and much, much lower) mortality rate, and far less panic, even for those of us who are terrible at math.
Richard Peddy
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
