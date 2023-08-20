Does anyone really still believe that "No one is above the law"? The SCOTUS decision was made almost exactly a century ago that if I yell fire in a crowded theatre where there is no fire, I must be jailed because such an incident would cause havoc and people to be hurt in a stampede. But the ex-President can continue spewing his lies about voter fraud in an attempt to incite the overthrow of the government and he's still permitted to walk around freely with his "First Amendment" rights intact. Perhaps the real question we should be asking is "IS THERE ANY LAW THAT NO ONE'S ABOVE?"