Letter: Is there is really systematic racism among police officers?

Since the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis, the biased news media and Democrats have put out the narrative that there is systematic racism among police officers. Most police departments now are very diverse in their hiring of black, Latino and female officers. Former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy just wrote an article at NationalReview.com, debunking the systematic police racism myth. He found that in 75% of police shootings, the person was not black. In 2018 there were 399 whites killed by officers, 209 were black. In 2019, 370 whites were killed by officers to 235 black. In 2019, 19 unarmed whites were killed to 9 blacks. McCarthy cites that an officer is 18 times more likely to be killed by a black male than vice versa, that blacks commit 53% of murders, 60% of robberies, 70% of interracial homicides, and an extremely high number of black on black homicides. Minneapolis was despicable, but not representative of any nationwide systematic racism among police officers.
Juan Santiago
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
