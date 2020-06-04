Letter: Is there is really systematic racism among police officers?
View Comments

Letter: Is there is really systematic racism among police officers?

Since the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis, the biased news media and Democrats have put out the narrative that there is systematic racism among police officers. Most police departments now are very diverse in their hiring of black, Latino and female officers. Former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy just wrote an article at NationalReview.com, debunking the systematic police racism myth. He found that in 75% of police shootings, the person was not black. In 2018 there were 399 whites killed by officers, 209 were black. In 2019, 370 whites were killed by officers to 235 black. In 2019, 19 unarmed whites were killed to 9 blacks. McCarthy cites that an officer is 18 times more likely to be killed by a black male than vice versa, that blacks commit 53% of murders, 60% of robberies, 70% of interracial homicides, and an extremely high number of black on black homicides. Minneapolis was despicable, but not representative of any nationwide systematic racism among police officers.

Juan Santiago

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News