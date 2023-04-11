Observing the great progress Republicans have made in stripping women of their reproductive rights, I have to ask: When was the separation of church and state removed from the First Amendment of the Constitution? How can a judge in one state rule that mifepristone cannot be used by anyone in any state, when SCOTUS left abortion decisions up to individual states? What medical school did Judge Kacsmaryk attend that gives him more medical knowledge than the physicians advising the FDA? Where is it written that anyone must be forced to have an abortion if it is available? Mifepristone has been proven safe for decades. Women who choose to carry a pregnancy to term are welcome to do so. But forcing large numbers of people to follow religious doctrine and faulty scientific logic turns the constitution on its head. Please someone, wake me up and tell me this has all been a bad dream.