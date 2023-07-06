Re: the June 16 article "Christiane Amanpour's troubling extremist affliction."

Reading this article I recalled a Seinfeld episode. “I had lunch with him the other day,” Jerry observes of his uncle Leo, “he’s one of these guys that anything goes wrong in life, he blames it on anti-Semitism. You know what I mean, the spaghetti’s not al dente? Cook’s an anti-Semite … Doesn’t get a good seat at the temple. Rabbi? Anti-Semite.”

The authors - Stuart H. Brody and Jonathan R. Slater – state using words like “apartheid,” “massacre,” and “systematic violence,” about Israel are unacceptable and distorting facts about Israel are antisemitism.

A fact about the Israel military is it killed a reporter and American Shireen Abu Akleh, held no one accountable but did eventually apologize at least. Maybe American media’s failure to give that murder as much attention as the Saudi killing of Jamal Khashoggi was because they didn’t want to be labelled as Anti-Semite.

David Devine

Midtown