Letter: Is this CRAZY or what?

Note to Kevin McCarthy and House Republicans: Einstein once said that the true definition of crazy is when we do the same thing over and over expecting different results. So after 11 votes failing to make Kevin McCarthy Speaker of the House, it's time for a change. And for the Republicans to jeopardize the country once again as they did on January 6, 2021, is reprehensible. For Florida Rep.Matt Gaetz to make a joke about the whole thing by nominating Donald Trump for Speaker shows how the Republicans don't take the fragility and significance of our democracy seriously. While the country waits for leadership and while the United States becomes the laughing stock of the world, childish rages, power struggles, and narcissism take the lead.

Sandra Katz, M.D., J.D.

Foothills

