Letter: Is this OK?

Following current events to their likely conclusion, Democrats in the House impeach President Trump. Republicans in the Senate vote not to remove President Trump from office. President Trump proclaims total exoneration.
The following week President Trump makes the following pronouncement: Any foreign country that expects to receive financial or military aid from the US, or expects to enter into negotiations for a trade agreement with the US, shall first publicly announce an investigation into any and all business dealings of Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren (list to be amended later at my discretion). If your announcement is sufficiently vociferous, you may earn a visit to the White House with up to two nights in the Lincoln bedroom.
And my question is would this be considered wrong by the US electorate, or alternatively, be considered “perfect”?
Bob Foster
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.