Letter: Is this on your bucket list?

President Joe Biden has said the $3.5 trillion bill Congress is considering will cost us zero. After various accounting and budgeting the CRFB says it is closer to $5.5 trillion.
The bill is 2465 pages of 444,311 words per version just out Friday, October 1.
-79 Billion for 87,000 additional IRS agents ,Probably because banks must report every transaction (in or out) of $600 or more. -12 Billion For government electric cars to be made in union shops. Payback to unions? and punishment to right-to-work Co's? - 3 Billion for tree equity to be more socially equitable. - 15 Billion for older people's gender identity. -10 Billion to create a civilian climate Corp advancing environment "justice." -100 Billion to expand broadband internet (and gov. control of it) -100 Billion for new schools and making school lunches "greener" -213 Billion to
build/retrofit 2 million houses. And there is lots more, look it up on the net.
Gail Meyer
Green Valley
