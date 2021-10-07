 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Is this on your bucket list?
View Comments

Letter: Is this on your bucket list?

  • Comments

President Joe Biden has said the $3.5 trillion bill Congress is considering will cost us zero. After various accounting and budgeting the CRFB says it is closer to $5.5 trillion.

The bill is 2465 pages of 444,311 words per version just out Friday, October 1.

-79 Billion for 87,000 additional IRS agents ,Probably because banks must report every transaction (in or out) of $600 or more. -12 Billion For government electric cars to be made in union shops. Payback to unions? and punishment to right-to-work Co's? - 3 Billion for tree equity to be more socially equitable. - 15 Billion for older people's gender identity. -10 Billion to create a civilian climate Corp advancing environment "justice." -100 Billion to expand broadband internet (and gov. control of it) -100 Billion for new schools and making school lunches "greener" -213 Billion to

build/retrofit 2 million houses. And there is lots more, look it up on the net.

,

billion

Gail Meyer

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Oct. 4
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Oct. 4

  • Updated

OPINION: Sen. Sinema, Rep. Finchem and their actions, potholes in Tucson and voting rights are the topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion.

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Oct. 1

  • Updated

OPINION: Regional Transportation Commission, Sen. Sinema and getting the vaccine are the main topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Letters to the Editor Oct. 5
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Oct. 5

  • Updated

OPINION: Mixed opinions about Sinema, Better Buck Program and government spending are in the topics of letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News