Letter: Is this the new normal (and getting worse)?

Are you having fun yet? Because I'm not. For DECADES medical experts have predicted pandemics.
I knew in early February that we were in trouble. I saw those empty Chinese streets,
bought lots of toilet paper because I smelled B.S.
So, why didn't the current administration know more than I did?
They knew in 2019 and chose not to act, based on short term financial prospects.
More recently, some are trying to pitch the argument that a bad economy trumps the virus killing our loved ones.
Similarly, we recently watched a charming 10 year old film about 5th graders concerned about the climate crisis.
They are now adults, The technologies exist and we've done some things but NOT nearly enough.
Enjoying the pandemic? Try layering it with a tornado, a hurricane, a flood. Coming up soon if we don't change the channel on this T.V. administration.
Vote Climate/virus in 2020.
Gaye Adams
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
