Letter: Is this the year?

2020 is the year we blew the fight against the pandemic. Will 2020 also be the year climate change exploded into the climate crisis – and we did nothing about it?
Wildfires, noxious air, searing heat, our no-rain monsoon … we have got to do something about this climate crisis!
Like moving HR763 and S3791, the revenue-neutral Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, out of committees in the House and Senate and into law. It will charge foreign and domestic fossil-fuel producers a $15 fee per ton of the carbon dioxide in the fuel and will increase $10 per ton annually. That fee will be returned to American households and will benefit lower-income Americans more than the rich! Such a bill will quickly reduce carbon emissions and require few regulations.
Tell Reps. Grijalva, Kirkpatrick and O’Halleran and Senators Sinema and McSally to support HR763 and S3791. Fight the climate crisis!
Jerry Borchardt
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
