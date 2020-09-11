Letter: IS TRUMP A RUSSIAN OR AN AMERICAN?

It is astonishing that the President of the United 'States has no respect for American service men and women who have and are serving in the U S MILITARY. He says the graves at military cemeteries are full of "losers".
What is wrong with these people who support such a disgusting anti American who proves his disdain for this nation in so many ways so often?
What about the silence of all these Republican Senators who have taken oaths to preserve protect and defend the constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic? The silence of our own and other GOP senators is beyond disgusting. Thank god we have one chance to remove these unamerican cultists from office in November. Americans should stop supporting such treasonous office holders who have uniformly betrayed the people of this nation.
DONALD SHELTON
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
