Letter: Is Trump an Accomplice to Murder?
Shouldn’t President Trump be charged as an accomplice to murder? Yes, I said murder. When you hit a police officer or anyone else on the head with a fire extinguisher and that person dies, I believe that is considered murder and the fire extinguisher is considered a murder weapon. I know that Trump did not go to the Capitol. But he called together the mob and riled up the mob. When a person instigates a mob action and it results in murder, isn’t that person considered an accomplice to that murder?

Charles Miller

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

