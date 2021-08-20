 Skip to main content
Letter: Islamic Shariah
Letter: Islamic Shariah

With the fall of the Afghan government, Islamic Shariah laws are mentioned without the proper context. Shariah literally means “A path to life giving water.” It has the same meaning as the word Yara (root of the Hebrew word Torah), which means “to instruct,” or “to teach.” Torah itself is not only a “law,” but it is God’s “teaching” and “instruction.” The same is true of the Muslim Holy Book, Quran. It lays down the law and commandments, codes for their social and moral behavior, and contains a comprehensive religious philosophy. Basically, the Torah and the Quran are similar to each other.

Shariah teaches freedom of conscience and religion. It teaches pluralism and respect for others beliefs. The Holy Quran says, “There is no coercion in religion” The Holy Quran doesn’t mention any specific type of government or that Muslims have to implement Shariah if they are in power. The Holy Quran says “Verily, Allah enjoins justice, and the doing of good to others; …forbids indecency… and transgression.”

Sohail Qureshi

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

