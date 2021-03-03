 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Isn’t it curious
View Comments

Letter: Isn’t it curious

  • Comments

Do you find it curious that:

There is a barrier around our nation’s capital but not our border?

Children who have been sent across the southern border are scheduled for in class education and American students are not?

Less than 10% of the COVID bill has any impact on Covid relief?

The Keystone pipeline is closed, so now petroleum products will continue to be shipped by trains and trucks which would add to more co2 in the atmosphere?

China is considered a “developing nation” by the Paris Climate Accord, and hopes to bring roughly forty new coal fired electric plants on line this year?

Lady Gaga offers $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs but nothing for the arrest and conviction of the two suspects who shot the guy who walked her dogs?

Curious huh?

J Randall Deeming

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Gas Prices

  • Updated

I'm sure everyone is aware of the rapidly increase of gasoline prices. While I firmly believe that we need to do as much as possible to reduce…

Letters to the Editor, Feb. 25
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, Feb. 25

  • Updated

LETTERS: A handful of letter writers react angrily to proposed legislation by Republicans in the Arizona Legislature. See what they have to say about that issue and more in today's edition of Letters to the Editor

Local-issues

Letter: No tax, no service

How rich for small business owners (or anyone else for that matter) to not want to help fund public education, from which they benefit every s…

Local-issues

Letter: Protest

I’m inquiring about the upcoming protests at Southwest Keys facility where migrant children are being locked up on Oracle Road? The facility t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News