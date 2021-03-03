Letter: Isn’t it curious

Do you find it curious that:
There is a barrier around our nation’s capital but not our border?
Children who have been sent across the southern border are scheduled for in class education and American students are not?
Less than 10% of the COVID bill has any impact on Covid relief?
The Keystone pipeline is closed, so now petroleum products will continue to be shipped by trains and trucks which would add to more co2 in the atmosphere?
China is considered a “developing nation” by the Paris Climate Accord, and hopes to bring roughly forty new coal fired electric plants on line this year?
Lady Gaga offers $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs but nothing for the arrest and conviction of the two suspects who shot the guy who walked her dogs?
Curious huh?
J Randall Deeming
Oro Valley
