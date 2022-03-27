Letter: Isn't is about time we understood Putin?

(writer’s family is from Ukraine)
Isn’t it about time Americans understand how Putin invaded Ukraine so easily?
Russians follow his orders because Putin has his hands on the means of communication (news and education agencies) and also on the means of force (the regular police, and the secret police).
When Putin says “Ukrainians started this,” his political minions put it out as truth and the people believe it.
Putin also talked his country into allowing him to stay in power for 22 years. In a real democracy, there are always short-term limits that are enforced like the nation’s life depends on it. Not in Russia or China.
Our Representatives and Senators are not telling this story because they are well along the path of accumulating corrupt lifetime power themselves. They stay in office for decades. America is already partially Putinized.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Downtown
