Letter: Isolation empathy

Now that most of us have experienced isolation due to the coronavirus, perhaps we will be more understanding of the elderly, and mentally and physically disabled who are warehoused and living without their loved ones. No matter how good their care, they still need their loved ones to visit and spend time with them. Even those with dementia recognize people who they see often, though they may not be able to discern the relationship. It is important to know that the care they are receiving is good. I have seen poor care while visiting, and I remember a place that forgot about meals and another that neglected to help residents to the bathroom. We need to remember and visit our loved ones often. Make sure they are all right, hug them, tell them you love them.
Isabel Carnes
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!