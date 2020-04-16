Letter: Isolation empathy
View Comments

Letter: Isolation empathy

Now that most of us have experienced isolation due to the coronavirus, perhaps we will be more understanding of the elderly, and mentally and physically disabled who are warehoused and living without their loved ones. No matter how good their care, they still need their loved ones to visit and spend time with them. Even those with dementia recognize people who they see often, though they may not be able to discern the relationship. It is important to know that the care they are receiving is good. I have seen poor care while visiting, and I remember a place that forgot about meals and another that neglected to help residents to the bathroom. We need to remember and visit our loved ones often. Make sure they are all right, hug them, tell them you love them.

Isabel Carnes

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News