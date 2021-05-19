Letter: Israeli attach on AP is slalp in our face

Last week's May 15 attack on the American Associated Press (AP) office in Gaza was a direct slap in our face.
TV watchers saw the 12-story building housing the AP collapse in a cloud of dust. All directed by Israeli's war-monguring Prime Minister, Benjamin Yetanyahu. It was not a military strike. It was an industrial demolition. Israeili agents rigged the building with massive explosives that went off and demolished the building. AP is an American institution. (Google) Associated Press (is) an American non-profit news agency headquartered in New York City. It's members are U.S. newspapers and broadcasters. Americans can thank Israel for our many years of massive support by backing it off.
Robert Moreillon
Green Valley
