Letter: Israeli trap
Letter: Israeli trap

By assassinating a top scientist in Iran, Israel is trying to provoke an attack by Iran and give Donald Trump an excuse to start a war with Iran before he leaves office. This is reminiscent of how Israel and it's allies in the inner circle of the US government were responsible for creating the false "weapons of mass destruction" narrative that led the second George Bush to destroy another of Israel's enemies - Iraq. I hope that Iran does not spring this trap and can restrain itself another 51 days until we have a saner president.

Michael Cook

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

