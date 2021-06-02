 Skip to main content
Letter: Israel's "defensive" actions
Letter: Israel's "defensive" actions

"Israel has a right to defend itself": two weeks ago, after hundreds of Palestinians who were protesting the eviction of Palestinian families from their homes in Jerusalem were injured by Israeli police, militants fired a barrage of rockets into Israel. Fortunately, no one was killed. Israel responded with airstrikes that killed a score of Palestinians, including several children…a questionable “defensive” tactic which resulted in thousands more rockets and - ultimately - numerous deaths on both sides.

In the past couple of years, Americans have seen Israel “defend” itself at the Gaza/Israel border by killing hundreds of Palestinians, including healthcare workers and journalists as well as women and children, as the latter protested the expulsion of Palestinians from Palestine and the birth of Israel. “A right to defend itself”? I am reminded of a famous quote which goes something like: “You keep using that phrase. I do not think it means what you think it means”

John Prugh

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

