Welcome to the new world, run by the NBA, and its exalted leader LaBron James. Just think, white people will no longer be burdened with the guilt for the actions of our forefathers, nor be responsible for reparations due for these actions. This segment of the population has been absolved of all fault, thanks to our basketball leadership along with their glorious partners communist China.
The citizenry of the world can now rest easy now that this question has been resolved without any bloodshed and will not be an issue any longer.
Thomas Woodrow
Northeast side
