Letter: Issue With Social Security

I was quietly amused by a letter to the editor that appeared in the paper where the author complained about the size of the increase in Social Security for 2021. "A whopping .013% per year! which amounts to an increase of $16.45 per month for me" he said. I did the math, and if this were true it would mean that he currently receives a monthly SS payment of $126,538.46. Nice, but unfortunately the increase is 1.3%.
James Witkowski
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
