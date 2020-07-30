You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: It Can Happen Here -- In Fact, It Is Happening
The uninvited deployment of untrained and unauthorized camouflaged para-military forces by the Trump Administration into our cities should sound alarms across the nation. This president will stop at nothing to grab and hold on to power, while shredding the democratic norms and protections we rely on as free citizens. Fascism can and has happened, even in the most advanced cultures. History is rife with countries whose freedoms evaporated and whose people stood by wondering how they might have stopped it. I am not sure we have the time to wait between now and November. Our elected officials and our courts must act now to stop this man and his team of thugs before it's too late.

Sheldon Fishman

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

