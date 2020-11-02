 Skip to main content
Letter: It Comes Down to This
At long last, it comes down to this. Character matters. For those voters still undecided, whatever your other requirements, character matters above all else.

Even when we can’t agree with each other on the issues, we can identify characteristics that would be desirable or even critical qualities in a candidate. We all want a person who is honest, just, responsible and capable – someone we can trust with our very lives and the future of our democracy. I know one.

This unpretentious leader, by nature, is a caring, civil, decent person willing to do the hard work necessary to make things right in our country. We deserve a president who makes us proud.

On the other hand, read this line by the late Larry Hagman (J.R. in the TV series, Dallas) and tell me which candidate you think of: “Once you get rid of integrity, the rest is a piece of cake.” Hope this helps in making your decision.

Beverly Goodwin

East side

