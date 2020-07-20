Letter: It comes from the top
View Comments

Letter: It comes from the top

Of course the deplorables like the ones in Yuma who coughed on Walmart employees, and the guy who brought a gun to threaten yogurt store employees who asked them to wear masks would expect the healthcare workers to save them and their loved ones should they end up in the hospital with COVID-19. If we had a real leader who stepped up and mandated masks and other responsible behaviors and policies, things would be very different. Trump's refusal to require or even recommend masks, and his whitewashing and denial of the seriousness of this deadly virus situation is fostering such despicable behavior and allowing the virus to flourish. Trump, Pence and company have totally failed the American people and deaths are soaring because of their gross irresponsibility. We have the worst possible president at the worst possible time.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: One of our letter writers has a bone to pick with LD11 state Rep. Mark Finchem, saying the local rep is out of touch and in the pocket of the Trump administration.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News