Letter: It comes from the top

Of course the deplorables like the ones in Yuma who coughed on Walmart employees, and the guy who brought a gun to threaten yogurt store employees who asked them to wear masks would expect the healthcare workers to save them and their loved ones should they end up in the hospital with COVID-19. If we had a real leader who stepped up and mandated masks and other responsible behaviors and policies, things would be very different. Trump's refusal to require or even recommend masks, and his whitewashing and denial of the seriousness of this deadly virus situation is fostering such despicable behavior and allowing the virus to flourish. Trump, Pence and company have totally failed the American people and deaths are soaring because of their gross irresponsibility. We have the worst possible president at the worst possible time.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
