 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: It didn’t have to be this way
View Comments

Letter: It didn’t have to be this way

This virus gave Donald Trump an historic opportunity to unite our country. When he first learned the seriousness of this virus, he could have made the speech of a lifetime. He could have told us to set aside our differences to battle a common enemy, together as Americans. He could have enlisted celebrities, sports heroes and government leaders to do national and local public service announcements emphasizing the importance of masks and distancing. He could have told us to trust the scientists. Perhaps most importantly, he could have modeled those behaviors. Had he done these simple things, his legacy could have been as the man who pulled a polarized nation together in a time of crisis and led us through the greatest threat we’ve faced in generations. Sadly, he didn’t do any of these things and so, here we are. It didn’t have to be this way.

Ron Andrea

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Candidate Support

I've had the privilege to work personally with some of the candidates in November's election and I'd like to encourage my fellow Arizonians’ t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News