Letter: It didn’t have to be this way

This virus gave Donald Trump an historic opportunity to unite our country. When he first learned the seriousness of this virus, he could have made the speech of a lifetime. He could have told us to set aside our differences to battle a common enemy, together as Americans. He could have enlisted celebrities, sports heroes and government leaders to do national and local public service announcements emphasizing the importance of masks and distancing. He could have told us to trust the scientists. Perhaps most importantly, he could have modeled those behaviors. Had he done these simple things, his legacy could have been as the man who pulled a polarized nation together in a time of crisis and led us through the greatest threat we’ve faced in generations. Sadly, he didn’t do any of these things and so, here we are. It didn’t have to be this way.
Ron Andrea
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
