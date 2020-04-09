Letter: It is a proven fact!

It seems as if the major contention Republican governors use to refuse to issue “Shelter at Home” edicts is that it would adversely affect businesses and the economy. Must all must remind them there is good evidence that dead people tend to decrease their spending to zero rapidly. This fact is rather easy to understand, but in this day and age, it might be overlooked.
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
