Letter: It is Democrats, not Trump, who do not accept election results

I hear and read it all the time from Democrats, if Trump loses the election he will not accept the results. "Come on man", it was Democrats who did not accept the 2016 election results. Remember the Green Party and Democrats doing recounts in Wisconsin and Michigan? How dare Democrats in those states vote for Trump. Remember the harassment and intimidation of Electoral voters to switch their vote from Trump to Clinton? Remember the marches in the streets? And then their was the Democrat's "Resist" movement of anything Trump. The disruptions of Congressional Republican Town Hall meetings. While all this was happening, the establishment deep state went after Trump in a two year long phony Russia collusion investigation, lead by a team of mainly Democrat federal prosecutors. Followed by a Democrat impeachment of Trump. We have had four years of the Democrat news media, CNN, MSNBC, NY Times and the WaPo, attacking Trump 24/7. It has been Democrats, not Trump, who demonstrated that they will not accept election results!!
Sylvia Bustamante
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
