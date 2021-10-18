 Skip to main content
Letter: IT IS HARD TO BELIEVE
Letter: IT IS HARD TO BELIEVE

The Democrats have a slim majority in Congress but continue to claim a mandate to totally convert our country into a European-style socialist society. To the Democrats, compromise means accept, without question, what is proposed. It appears that the left-wing radicals of the Democratic party have gained the uncontested reins of the party, although it is difficult to understand why more moderate members are complying. Joe Biden, running as the great uniter has failed to unite the country. It is time for the Administration to pull its head out of the sand, discard the vision of a crystal palace in the sky, and focus on the real problems facing our country, such as unimpeded border immigration, outlandish crime, rapidly rising inflation of products and services, and a disastrous energy policy, To make matter worse, a significant number of people are not in any hurry to work due to the free-money polices and the Covid response has been disjointed, confusing, and has significantly deterred the economic recovery.

Pudge Johnson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

