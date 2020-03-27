Letter: It is in the plan!

I caught myself yesterday when watching a short clip of Trump during his daily “press briefings” (now campaign rallies) dodging questions about the availability of ventilators in geographic areas hard hit by COVID-19. I now realize that he is following the same template of action (or lack thereof!) for the disaster of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico in 2017. At that moment, he wished the people well but told them they were on their own, followed by throwing them rolls of paper towels. I expect him to soon consider throwing paper towels, but this time, I think he will show his true concern for American by throwing toilet paper instead of paper towels!
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
